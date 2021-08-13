B. Riley Weighs in on Crexendo, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CXDO)

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) – Investment analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Crexendo in a report issued on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.03. B. Riley also issued estimates for Crexendo’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CXDO. TheStreet cut Crexendo from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Crexendo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

CXDO stock opened at $6.21 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.02. Crexendo has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90. The firm has a market cap of $114.54 million, a PE ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.43.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Crexendo had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 42.41%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crexendo by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 4,990 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Crexendo by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 6,125 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crexendo in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crexendo by 33.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Crexendo during the first quarter worth $1,145,000. 7.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication, unified communications as a service, call center, collaboration, and other cloud business services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and resells broadband Internet services.

