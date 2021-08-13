B. Riley Weighs in on Tecnoglass Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) – B. Riley raised their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Tecnoglass in a report released on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.25. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tecnoglass in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Tecnoglass from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Tecnoglass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tecnoglass presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.17.

Shares of TGLS opened at $23.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Tecnoglass has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $26.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.02.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $121.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.77 million. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 12.83%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 388.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.027 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is 13.92%.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

