Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Issues Earnings Results

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 0.97%.

Shares of BW stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $7.78. The stock had a trading volume of 21,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,214. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.53. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $9.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.59 and a beta of 2.76.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) by 331.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,794 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,168 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.05% of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

