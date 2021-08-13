Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Posts Earnings Results

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 0.97%.
Shares of NYSE BW traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.78. 21,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,108,214. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.59 and a beta of 2.76. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $9.90.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.
