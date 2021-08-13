Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Posts Earnings Results

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 0.97%.

Shares of NYSE BW traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.78. 21,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,108,214. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.59 and a beta of 2.76. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $9.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) by 331.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,794 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,168 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.05% of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

