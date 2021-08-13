Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Shares Gap Up to $7.60

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.60, but opened at $7.80. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises shares last traded at $7.93, with a volume of 3,757 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

The firm has a market cap of $687.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.71 and a beta of 2.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.53.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 0.97%. Equities analysts anticipate that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 89.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 972,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,664,000 after buying an additional 458,653 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,765,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,793,000 after purchasing an additional 100,944 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,681,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,131,000 after purchasing an additional 568,891 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC boosted its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC now owns 207,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 38,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile (NYSE:BW)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

