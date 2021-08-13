bAlpha Hits One Day Volume of $1.19 Million (BALPHA)

bAlpha (CURRENCY:BALPHA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Over the last seven days, bAlpha has traded up 5.3% against the dollar. bAlpha has a total market capitalization of $585,469.06 and approximately $1.19 million worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One bAlpha coin can currently be bought for about $32.53 or 0.00068432 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00057724 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003118 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00015149 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $421.64 or 0.00887090 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.96 or 0.00105102 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001955 BTC.

About bAlpha

BALPHA is a coin. Its launch date was March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 18,000 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

Buying and Selling bAlpha

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bAlpha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bAlpha should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bAlpha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

