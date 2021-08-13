Bancor Price Tops $4.22 on Exchanges (BNT)

Bancor (CURRENCY:BNT) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Bancor has a market cap of $985.46 million and approximately $58.41 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bancor coin can now be purchased for $4.22 or 0.00008856 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Bancor has traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00056838 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003106 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00014884 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $421.69 or 0.00885584 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.62 or 0.00104203 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00043822 BTC.

Bancor Profile

Bancor (BNT) is a coin. It was first traded on June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 233,687,495 coins. Bancor’s official website is bancor.network . The official message board for Bancor is blog.bancor.network . Bancor’s official Twitter account is @bancor and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bancor is /r/Bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bancor Protocol is a blockchain-based system for discovery and a liquidity mechanism supporting multiple smart contract platforms. The flexibility of these blockchains allows tokens to be locked in reserve and to issue smart tokens on the Bancor system, enabling anyone to instantly purchase or liquidate the smart token in exchange for any of its reserve tokens. The BNT is the first smart token on the Bancor system and it will hold a single reserve in Ether. Other smart tokens, by using BNT as one of their reserves, connect to the BNT network. The BNT establishes network dynamics where increased demand for any of the network’s smart tokens increases demand for the common BNT, benefiting all other smart tokens holding it in reserve. “

Bancor Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bancor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bancor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bancor using one of the exchanges listed above.

