Bank of America Begins Coverage on Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT)

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) in a research report report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Sight Sciences in a research note on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Sight Sciences in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Sight Sciences in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ SGHT opened at $37.79 on Monday. Sight Sciences has a one year low of $27.13 and a one year high of $42.57.

Sight Sciences Inc is a medical device company. It focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary devises which target the underlying causes of prevalent eye diseases. Sight Sciences Inc is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

