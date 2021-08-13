Bank of America Begins Coverage on Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN)

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Stevanato Group stock opened at $21.03 on Tuesday. Stevanato Group has a 52 week low of $16.61 and a 52 week high of $21.62.

Stevanato Group Company Profile

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

