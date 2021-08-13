Bank of America Boosts Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Price Target to $19.00

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Bank of America from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 26.36% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LTHM. Citigroup upped their target price on Livent from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Vertical Research raised Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Livent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.65.

NYSE LTHM opened at $25.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -286.67, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 2.15. Livent has a fifty-two week low of $7.22 and a fifty-two week high of $26.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 5.63.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Livent had a positive return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. Equities analysts anticipate that Livent will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Livent by 3.9% in the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Livent by 2.6% in the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Livent by 20.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Livent by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 64,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Livent by 0.7% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 147,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Livent

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

