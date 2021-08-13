Bank of Hawaii Decreases Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Bank of Hawaii cut its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,231 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,634 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 68.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter worth $29,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter worth $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 95.3% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. 46.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on ENB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$52.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.43.

ENB opened at $39.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $79.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.89. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.97 and a 1 year high of $41.13.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 14.99%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.6645 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.87%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest and other feeder pipelines.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.