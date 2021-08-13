Bank of Hawaii Decreases Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Bank of Hawaii reduced its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 18.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,278 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,694 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 369.1% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. 52.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines stock opened at $143.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.23. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $105.92 and a twelve month high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 75.66%.

IBM has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.63.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.