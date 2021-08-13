Bank of Hawaii Purchases 3,551 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Bank of Hawaii lifted its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 153.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Eaton were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 5,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 1.4% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Eaton by 3.6% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 1.5% during the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $167.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $96.24 and a one year high of $168.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.44.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.70%.

Several research firms have commented on ETN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.33.

In related news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $937,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,716.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $358,785.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

