Bank of Hawaii Sells 2,167 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Bank of Hawaii cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,167 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 12,069 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,139,000. First Interstate Bank increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 394.5% in the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 13,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 11,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Bank increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 292.3% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 50,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 37,387 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVW opened at $76.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.47. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $54.92 and a 1 year high of $76.45.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

