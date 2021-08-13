Bank of Hawaii Sells 874 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bank of Hawaii decreased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,663 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 874 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,668 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 5.0% in the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 243.8% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 3.0% in the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,545 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 53.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In other The Walt Disney news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.40.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock opened at $187.21 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $117.23 and a one year high of $203.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $176.80.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

See Also: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.