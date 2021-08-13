Bank of Hawaii Trims Stock Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Bank of Hawaii lessened its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,262 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of BCE by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,753,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $665,872,000 after buying an additional 1,010,198 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in BCE by 0.3% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,649,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $457,236,000 after purchasing an additional 26,403 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in BCE by 5.2% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,053,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $318,187,000 after purchasing an additional 348,366 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in BCE by 4.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,522,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,297,000 after purchasing an additional 228,829 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in BCE by 373.5% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,037,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973,856 shares during the period. 42.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BCE shares. Canaccord Genuity raised BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on BCE from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of BCE in a research report on Sunday, May 2nd. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of BCE from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.05.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $50.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.44. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.91 and a 12 month high of $51.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.7011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 128.89%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

