Barclays Analysts Give Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) a €22.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Deutsche Telekom presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €22.64 ($26.63).

DTE stock opened at €18.40 ($21.65) on Thursday. Deutsche Telekom has a 1-year low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 1-year high of €18.13 ($21.33). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €17.79.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

