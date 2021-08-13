Barclays Lowers Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) Price Target to $12.00

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Shares of RNGR stock opened at $8.00 on Monday. Ranger Energy Services has a 12-month low of $2.27 and a 12-month high of $12.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.18 million, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 2.11.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.34). Ranger Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 9.39% and a negative net margin of 10.40%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RNGR. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 37,200 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 20,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions.

