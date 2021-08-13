Barclays Lowers Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) Price Target to $12.00

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Shares of RNGR stock opened at $8.00 on Monday. Ranger Energy Services has a 12-month low of $2.27 and a 12-month high of $12.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.18 million, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 2.11.
Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.34). Ranger Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 9.39% and a negative net margin of 10.40%.
Ranger Energy Services Company Profile
Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions.
