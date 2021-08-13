Barclays Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY)

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BMWYY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, June 7th. AlphaValue upgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $32.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.99. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $22.10 and a 12 month high of $39.63.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories.

