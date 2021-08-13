Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.33.

B has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut Barnes Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Barnes Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Barnes Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

B stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.94. 435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,789. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.20. Barnes Group has a 52-week low of $33.59 and a 52-week high of $57.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.24.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $321.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Barnes Group will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in B. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Barnes Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,277,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its holdings in Barnes Group by 8,673.6% in the first quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 542,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,852,000 after buying an additional 535,855 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Barnes Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,572,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,135,000 after buying an additional 361,844 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Barnes Group in the second quarter valued at about $11,398,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Barnes Group by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 342,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,354,000 after buying an additional 188,973 shares during the last quarter. 79.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

