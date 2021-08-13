Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Barrick Gold in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ABX. Eight Capital lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$48.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$28.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$44.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$36.69.

Shares of TSE:ABX opened at C$25.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$44.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$26.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06. Barrick Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$23.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.288 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently 28.17%.

In other Barrick Gold news, Senior Officer Catherine Philippa Raw sold 39,408 shares of Barrick Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.89, for a total transaction of C$1,138,497.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 131,102 shares in the company, valued at C$3,787,536.78.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

