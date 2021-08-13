Bartlett & Co. LLC Acquires 265 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 61.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,219,000. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $22,151,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,521,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $565,314,000 after buying an additional 736,061 shares during the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management grew its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 16,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 4,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $24,815,000.

NYSEARCA KRE opened at $66.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.08. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52-week low of $33.48 and a 52-week high of $72.90.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

