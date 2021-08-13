Bartlett & Co. LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Bartlett & Co. LLC decreased its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 33.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 734 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

In other KeyCorp news, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 222,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $5,135,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 13,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $315,307.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 193,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $20.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.44. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $11.33 and a 1 year high of $23.65. The firm has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 30.87%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.73%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KEY. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on KeyCorp from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush raised KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.65.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

