Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 31.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 47,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 21,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 12,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter.

MOAT opened at $75.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.78. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 1 year low of $52.37 and a 1 year high of $76.12.

