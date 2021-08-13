Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Grows Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 14.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 353 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,329,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,117,461,000 after acquiring an additional 145,732 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,939,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,160,892,000 after acquiring an additional 79,686 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,234,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,670,993,000 after acquiring an additional 10,002 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,837,478 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,789,835,000 after acquiring an additional 10,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 9.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,731,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,572,243,000 after acquiring an additional 145,388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,747.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,543.14. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,402.15 and a twelve month high of $2,765.94.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.13 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,821.21.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.