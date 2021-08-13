Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Increases Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 33.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Fiserv were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 642,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,689,000 after purchasing an additional 8,765 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Fiserv by 182.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 5,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management increased its stake in Fiserv by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 104,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 125,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,438,000 after purchasing an additional 28,595 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Fiserv by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $1,096,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $539,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,182,575.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $110.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.82. The company has a market capitalization of $73.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.05, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.15 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Securities cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet lowered Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.76.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

