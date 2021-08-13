Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Increases Holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 2nd quarter valued at $709,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 42,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 245,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,589,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 72,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, Director William W. Ericson sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total value of $970,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PACB stock opened at $30.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 35.45 and a quick ratio of 34.97. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.67 and a beta of 1.08. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.36 and a fifty-two week high of $53.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.83.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 43.06% and a negative net margin of 64.25%. On average, analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PACB shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.40.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

