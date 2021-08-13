Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Purchases 250 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,598,095 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,465,613,000 after purchasing an additional 324,117 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,029,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $687,431,000 after purchasing an additional 37,014 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 17.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,627,389 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $496,916,000 after purchasing an additional 531,876 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 35.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,511,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $481,050,000 after purchasing an additional 909,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 12.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,387,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $464,084,000 after purchasing an additional 384,201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $133,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 100,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,426,205.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total value of $6,073,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 793,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,434,304.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,032 shares of company stock valued at $19,861,089 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CDNS shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Westpark Capital began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 price target on Cadence Design Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.97 price target (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.55.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $152.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.67. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.45 and a 12 month high of $153.18.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 23.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.