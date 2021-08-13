Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Price Target Cut to €60.00

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) had its price objective cut by Berenberg Bank from €74.00 ($87.06) to €60.00 ($70.59) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BAYRY. AlphaValue cut shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.00.

BAYRY stock opened at $14.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $17.34. The stock has a market cap of $55.49 billion, a PE ratio of -17.65, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.19.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a positive return on equity of 19.62%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents.

