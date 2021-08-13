Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Price Target Cut to €60.00

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) had its price objective cut by Berenberg Bank from €74.00 ($87.06) to €60.00 ($70.59) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BAYRY. AlphaValue cut shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.00.
BAYRY stock opened at $14.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $17.34. The stock has a market cap of $55.49 billion, a PE ratio of -17.65, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.19.
About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft
Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents.
