Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €116.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €116.00 ($136.47) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BMW. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Independent Research set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €98.00 ($115.29) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €99.57 ($117.14).

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of BMW opened at €83.36 ($98.07) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.54, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €56.10 ($66.00) and a one year high of €96.39 ($113.40). The stock has a market capitalization of $50.18 billion and a PE ratio of 14.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €88.23.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.