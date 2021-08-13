Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $96.50. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $96.25, with a volume of 1,016 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on BAMXF. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.00.

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories.

Read More: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.