BBTV (TSE:BBTV) Given New C$16.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

BBTV (TSE:BBTV) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity to C$16.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

BBTV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cormark reissued a buy rating and issued a C$17.00 target price on shares of BBTV in a report on Thursday, June 17th. CIBC reduced their target price on BBTV from C$18.50 to C$15.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Pi Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a C$20.00 target price on shares of BBTV in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on BBTV from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of TSE BBTV opened at C$6.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$7.13. BBTV has a 1-year low of C$5.17 and a 1-year high of C$16.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$136.62 million and a P/E ratio of -8.44.

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution includes content optimization and discovery to increase content viewership, engagement, and performance; collaboration and fan engagement to connect the community of influencers; audience development and educational services comprises resources for influencers to stay informed and make decisions about their content; analytics and insights; and partner experience that provides support for influencers to address their needs, including reporting, payments, and support.

