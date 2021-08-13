Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Acquires Shares of 15,418 T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TGRW)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TGRW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,727,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Broadleaf Partners LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF by 332.5% in the first quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 33,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 25,643 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $682,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF by 49.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF by 569.4% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $33.32. The stock had a trading volume of 4,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,263. T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $24.50 and a twelve month high of $33.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.61.

