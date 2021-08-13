Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Has $16.99 Million Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA boosted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,934 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,851 shares during the quarter. FedEx makes up 1.5% of Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in FedEx were worth $16,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SageGuard Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 3.0% in the first quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its position in FedEx by 13.4% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 296 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group raised its position in FedEx by 2.9% in the first quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,379 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in FedEx by 0.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,575 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its position in FedEx by 0.3% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 11,368 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 68.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FDX has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on FedEx from $364.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Argus raised their price objective on FedEx from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised their price objective on FedEx from $366.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FedEx from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.04.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total transaction of $4,864,980.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,580,648.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total value of $1,403,256.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,065,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 32,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,596 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FedEx stock traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $277.99. The stock had a trading volume of 57,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,308,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $199.61 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.44. The stock has a market cap of $74.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.23.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.51%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

