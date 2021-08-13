Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Has $3.21 Million Position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lowered its stake in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 35.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,283 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 26,962 shares during the quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA owned about 0.14% of Century Communities worth $3,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Century Communities by 45.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Century Communities during the second quarter worth $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Century Communities during the first quarter worth $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Century Communities by 85.4% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 823 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Century Communities during the first quarter worth $57,000. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on CCS. Wedbush upped their target price on Century Communities from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Century Communities in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Century Communities from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Century Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

Shares of CCS traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,541. Century Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.20 and a 12 month high of $83.20. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.19.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Century Communities had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 9.42%. On average, research analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. will post 13.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 0.74%. Century Communities’s payout ratio is 9.65%.

Century Communities Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

