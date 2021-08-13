Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Has $5.33 Million Stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA decreased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 101,981 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,877 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $5,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NFG. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 201,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,254,000 after buying an additional 105,217 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,735,000 after buying an additional 57,688 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,704,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 4.4% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

NFG traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.84. The company had a trading volume of 3,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.13. National Fuel Gas has a 12 month low of $37.87 and a 12 month high of $55.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.74 and a beta of 0.72.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 14.69%. On average, research analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. This is a positive change from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is presently 62.33%.

NFG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.63 price objective (down previously from $60.00) on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.03.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

