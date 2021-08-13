Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Sells 20,815 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA reduced its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,223 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 20,815 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $8,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 27,315 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,831 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.82.

Shares of ABT traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $122.59. 54,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,563,161. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $99.57 and a 1 year high of $128.54. The stock has a market cap of $217.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.64.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $980,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

