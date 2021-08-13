Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.86 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) will announce $1.86 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.80 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.93 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply reported sales of $2.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will report full-year sales of $6.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.57 billion to $6.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.67 billion to $7.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Beacon Roofing Supply.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:BECN opened at $51.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.10 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Beacon Roofing Supply has a fifty-two week low of $27.61 and a fifty-two week high of $60.93.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 108,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.53 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,349.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the second quarter worth $25,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 287.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 47.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 18.1% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

