Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) PT Lowered to $42.00 at BTIG Research

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Beam Global from $65.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Beam Global in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of Beam Global from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beam Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Beam Global in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.80.

Shares of BEEM opened at $31.29 on Friday. Beam Global has a 1 year low of $10.53 and a 1 year high of $75.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.27 million and a P/E ratio of -38.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.09.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Beam Global had a negative net margin of 88.15% and a negative return on equity of 27.90%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Beam Global will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Beam Global news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $51,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Warner Davidson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total value of $292,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,423,030.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,500 shares of company stock worth $702,925. 3.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEEM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Beam Global by 284.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 542,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,798,000 after buying an additional 401,511 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beam Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,498,000. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Beam Global by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beam Global by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 133,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,808,000 after purchasing an additional 29,440 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Beam Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

About Beam Global

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, outdoor media and branding, and energy security products. The company's product portfolio include EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

