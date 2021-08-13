Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Beam Global had a negative return on equity of 27.90% and a negative net margin of 88.15%.

Shares of Beam Global stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $31.05. 2,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,198. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.09. The stock has a market cap of $207.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.97. Beam Global has a fifty-two week low of $10.53 and a fifty-two week high of $75.90.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BEEM shares. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Beam Global from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beam Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Maxim Group dropped their target price on Beam Global from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Beam Global in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Beam Global from $65.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

In related news, Director Peter Warner Davidson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total transaction of $292,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,423,030.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $51,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,500 shares of company stock worth $702,925 over the last ninety days. 3.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Beam Global Company Profile

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, outdoor media and branding, and energy security products. The company's product portfolio include EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

