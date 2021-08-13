Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Acquires 23,329 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 823,366 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,329 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 2.5% of Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $95,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Welch Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 34,017 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares in the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,184 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 16,779 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 30,056 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,485,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 414,216 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $48,020,000 after buying an additional 62,409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,117,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $122.67. The stock had a trading volume of 49,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,563,161. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $99.57 and a 1 year high of $128.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.64.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABT. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.82.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

