Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Has $44.89 Million Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,446,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 354,822 shares during the quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $44,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TEVA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 503,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after buying an additional 13,232 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 106,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 43,500 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,326,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,446,000 after buying an additional 40,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,732,000. Institutional investors own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

TEVA traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.91. 106,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,323,262. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a one year low of $8.24 and a one year high of $13.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of -2.80, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.85.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a positive return on equity of 23.88%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Eric Drape sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $440,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,739.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 50,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $506,057.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.72.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

