Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Has $62.51 Million Stock Holdings in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its stake in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,029,642 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,495 shares during the period. CAE makes up about 1.7% of Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC owned about 0.64% of CAE worth $62,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of CAE by 5,037.2% during the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 502,317 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,178,000 after acquiring an additional 492,539 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its position in shares of CAE by 0.4% during the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 890,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CAE during the second quarter worth $203,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CAE during the second quarter worth $814,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CAE by 4.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,978 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 54.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CAE alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAE shares. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of CAE from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised shares of CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of CAE from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CAE from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.80.

CAE stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.81. The stock had a trading volume of 4,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,849. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of -242.90, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.68. CAE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $32.19.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. CAE had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CAE Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAE Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.