Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Sells 15,914 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC cut its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 2.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 530,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 15,914 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $14,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMB. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Security National Trust Co. grew its position in The Williams Companies by 136.8% during the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WMB. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.45.

WMB stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.97. The company had a trading volume of 42,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,863,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.18. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $28.35. The company has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.47.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.09%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

