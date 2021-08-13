Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) is Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,523 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and comprises approximately 2.4% of Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $3,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth about $41,000. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $246.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,116. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $246.03. The company has a market capitalization of $70.84 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.76. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $219.50 and a fifty-two week high of $267.37.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BDX shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $273.89.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $94,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total value of $64,451.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 922 shares of company stock worth $223,034 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

