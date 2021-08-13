Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Acquired by Tuttle Tactical Management

Tuttle Tactical Management increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 381.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,055 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 780,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $195,204,000 after purchasing an additional 35,614 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 105,232 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,707 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,717 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 299.3% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,719 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,223,000 after purchasing an additional 50,009 shares during the period. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BDX stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $246.15. The company had a trading volume of 11,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.03. The firm has a market cap of $70.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.76. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $219.50 and a 12-month high of $267.37.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $94,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total value of $64,451.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 922 shares of company stock valued at $223,034 over the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on BDX. Barclays began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $273.89.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

