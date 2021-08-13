Beer Money Price Reaches $0.0124 on Top Exchanges (BEER)

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. One Beer Money coin can now be bought for $0.0124 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Beer Money has a market cap of $423,560.19 and approximately $116,439.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Beer Money has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00056374 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00014898 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $413.48 or 0.00894165 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.84 or 0.00114276 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001918 BTC.

About Beer Money

Beer Money (CRYPTO:BEER) is a coin. Its launch date was December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 358,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,250,000 coins. Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Beer Money is www.medium.com/@beermoney . The official website for Beer Money is beer-money.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

Beer Money Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beer Money should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beer Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

