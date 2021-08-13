Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

BDRFY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

OTCMKTS:BDRFY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.06. The company had a trading volume of 13,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,048. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $19.70 and a 52 week high of $25.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.34.

Beiersdorf AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of skin and personal care products. The company operates through the following segments: Consumer and Tesa. The Consumer segment concentrates on the international skin and body care markets. The Tesa segment manufactures self-adhesive products and solutions for industry, craft businesses, and consumers.

