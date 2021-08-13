Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.15 EPS

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $1.15, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.95. 36,969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,864. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $24.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.73. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $8.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing cellular immunotherapies for cancers and orphan inherited blood disorders. The firm uses its proprietary chemical induction of dimerization that controls components of the immune system in real time.

