BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Stock Price Up 4.1% After Analyst Upgrade

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)’s stock price rose 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $31.00 to $34.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. BellRing Brands traded as high as $32.59 and last traded at $32.47. Approximately 3,475 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 277,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.20.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Evercore ISI raised BellRing Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens started coverage on BellRing Brands in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BellRing Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

In related news, SVP Craig L. Rosenthal acquired 1,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.09 per share, for a total transaction of $50,180.25. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,686.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Robert V. Vitale acquired 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.10 per share, with a total value of $299,730.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 10,300 shares in the company, valued at $299,730. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRBR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $794,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in BellRing Brands during the first quarter worth about $133,000. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.99.

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

